Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds underwent what the D-backs called successful Tommy John surgery Sept. 24. Dr. James Andrews performed the procedure. Reynolds, 28, went 0-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 30 appearances for Arizona this year.

LHP Wade Miley, who went 16-11 as a rookie and is 10-10 this season, is making significant strides, but he could work more on controlling his emotions, manager Kirk Gibson said. “Part of pitching is just learning you’re not going to have your good stuff, so how do you get by with that? You can see he’s very animated when he doesn’t like the way things are going,” Gibson said. “It’s usually directed at himself. I think that’s a good thing, but in his case you need to have a governor on that at times.”

RHP Randall Delgado (5-7) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings during Wednesday’s loss to the Padres. He surrendered two home runs, raising his total to 17 homers yielded in his past 11 starts. In only one start during that span did he keep the opposition from going deep.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a double in the fourth inning Wednesday night in San Diego. Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4, is batting .417 (25-for-60) during the streak.

INF/OF Martin Prado received high praise from manager Kirk Gibson on Wednesday. “He’s been great for us. He’s been a great pickup for us.” Gibson said. Gibson added that Prado’s ability to play several positions gave the club a big boost. “He’s played third base, second base, shortstop and left field in a game. And he looks remarkably comfortable everywhere he goes. His body shows you confidence. It’s how he is at the plate, too.” Prado, whom the Diamondbacks acquired from the Braves during the offseason, has a career-high 79 RBIs. He needs two home runs to match his single-season high of 15, which he achieved in 2010.

RHP Trevor Cahill, who starts Thursday at San Diego, is 5-0 with a 2.64 ERA in eight games (seven starts) since returning from the disabled list Aug. 17 after recovering from a right hip contusion. In his last start, Cahill gave up two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Rockies on Saturday. He suffered a 2-1 loss to the Padres on June 14, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. In six career starts against San Diego, Cahill is 2-3 with a 2.72 ERA.