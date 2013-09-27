Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock misplayed a fly ball by pinch-hitter Jesus Guzman, leading to Alexi Amarista’s game-winner Thursday that sent the Diamondbacks to their eighth setback in 10 games this season at Petco. Pollock said he simply lost the ball. “It just disappeared. It was like going into a room and then shutting the lights off,” Pollock said. “I feel bad because I‘m out there trying to make a play for (Josh) Collmenter. It’s pretty frustrating, but I don’t know what else I could have done. It’s tough. I hate losing. Hate giving up runs for my team. But I wish there was something I could have done.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the fourth inning Thursday. Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the loss to the Padres.

LHP Patrick Corbin will get the starting nod Friday at home against the Nationals. Corbin didn’t factor in the decision of his last outing on Sept. 22 in a 13-9 victory over the Rockies. Corbin allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Corbin has struggled lately, going 1-4 with a 7.84 ERA in his last six starts.

Martin Prado hit his 14th home run of the season Thursday. Prado is one short of his career high of 15, which he set in 2010 when he was with the Atlanta Braves. Since the All-Star break, Prado is hitting .322.

RHP Trevor Cahill, who grew up in the San Diego area, allowed two runs, five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in Thursday’s setback to the Padres. Cahill, though, didn’t factor into the decision. He finished his season on a five-game winning streak.