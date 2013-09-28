Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had two singles Friday and has 14 hits in his last 32 at-bats, with four extra-base hits and three RBIs. Pollock has taken a giant step forward this season, when he was expected to open the season in the minor leagues before spring injuries to OF Adam Eaton and OF Cody Ross opened the door. “You can see he’s had a lot of improvement at the plate,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s tinkered with his swing. What he’s done, he’s watched how they’ve pitched him and what he can’t cover, and he’s worked in the cage and talked a lot about how he can handle more pitches. I think he will figure it out and things will come easier. How good he can be, we’ll see about that. But he has good actions.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single to right field in four at-bats Friday. Goldschmidt is hitting .397 with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs during the streak. He has 36 homers, one more than Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez as the season reaches its final two days. Goldschmidt and Baltimore 1B Chris Davis are the only major leaguers with at least 36 doubles and 36 homers this season. Goldschmidt has 36 of each. Davis has 53 doubles and 42 doubles.

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up five runs in five innings in his final start of the season. Corbin, who started the season 9-0 and did not lose until July, finished the 14-8 with a season-high 3.41 ERA. “This last month has been difficult for me and something I want to get over,” Corbin said. “Location is a big thing up here, and maybe something I got away from. My stuff diminished a little bit. Made it through a full season and hopefully can improve and get better and learn from my mistakes.” Corbin gave up 33 runs, 32 earned, in his final 36 innings over seven starts. “We hoped his outcome would have been better in his last starts. He’s had an outstanding year for us,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

RHP J.J. Putz pitched a scoreless inning of relief and has held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 24 appearances. He has given up two runs in his last 20 1/3 innings, an 0.89 ERA.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his final start of the season hoping to build on a strong finish. McCarthy is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in his last six starts, with only one walk in his last 42 innings. McCarthy, who spent his previous seven years in the American League, is making his first career start against Washington. He is 1-1 with an 0.75 ERA in three starts against the NL East this season.