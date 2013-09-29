Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley has a chance to finish above .500 for the second time in as many seasons in his final start of the season against Washington on Sunday. Miley is 1-0 with a 2.59 ERA in his previous four starts, but a leaky bullpen blew leads behind him in his last two appearances, against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego. Miley lost a 3-2 quality start at Washington on June 26 and is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals. He was 16-11 in 2012 when he finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games with a single to right field in the first inning on Saturday. Goldschmidt leads the league with 124 RBIs and is tied for the league lead with 36 home runs entering the final game of the season. “The scary thing is, I think he’s going to get better,” IF/OF Willie Bloomquist said. “If I had to guess, I would say he is going to be near the top of those for a long time. I don’t think this is a one-year thing for him. He’s too good.”

2B/SS Chris Owings had two of the Diamondbacks’ five hits on Saturday while making his third start of the season at second base. Owings, who was the 2013 Pacific Coast League most valuable player and rookie of the year, has spent most of his career at shortstop, but the Diamondbacks have another young shortstop, Didi Gregorius, and want to see how Owings can handle second and third. Owings has nine hits, five doubles and three RBIs in his last 26 at-bats.

RHP Brandon McCarthy gave up two runs in seven innings in his final start of the season, his fifth quality start in his last seven appearances. He finished 5-11 with a 4.53 ERA but was 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA in his his last seven. “At least I got back to feeling like myself again, which was the most important thing,” said McCarthy, who spent eight weeks on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. “The first half, I kind of felt like I was a shell of myself. Even coming back, until I got mechanically right it felt the same. At least at the end, I felt it was normal.” McCarthy had walked one batter in his previous 46 innings before walking Nationals C Wilson Ramos in a seven-pitch at-bat on Saturday in the fifth inning, and that was San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain on Sept. 7.

3B Matt Davidson has shown some pop in his bat down the stretch. Davidson doubled Saturday and has 11 hits in his last 34 at-bats with five doubles and three homers while getting a long look in September. The Diamondbacks would like to increase their home run total in 2014, wither from within or in a trade, and Davidson is part of the conversation. He has 60 homers in the last three minor league seasons