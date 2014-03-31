Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Tuffy Gosewisch won the backup catcher position over non-roster invitee Henry Blanco. Gosewisch, 31, spent 7-plus years in the minor leagues before making his major league debut with the D-backs on Aug. 1, 2103. “I don’t know if I can express how happy I am,” Gosewisch said. “I felt I was always ready to accept this role. I felt this spring was my first opportunity to win this job, realistically. I always stayed ready. I always thought I could play at this level. I feel I’ve definitely earned it.”

RHP Archie Bradley, the D-backs’ top pitching prospect, was reassigned to minor league camp last Thursday and will open the season in the Triple-A Reno rotation. “We saw a very talented young man. He’s close,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s somebody we look at who could really help us throughout the year. Fastball command is No. 1. He gets in bad counts, then he leaves the ball up and it gets hammered. He has better stuff than that.” Bradley, 21, was 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA in four exhibition games, with 13 strikeouts and nine walks in 12 innings. “I think I can compete (in the majors) now. That’s just the way I am,” Bradley said. “But at the same time, when I look at what I did this spring, there are still some things I need to polish out and get better at. I think that is what this is all about. Go down there and prove to them that I can do that, and everything will work out.”

LHP Patrick Corbin underwent Tommy John ligament replacement surgery on March 25, with Dr. James Andrews performing the operation. Corbin went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 19, and he will miss the entire season.

SS Chris Owings, named the starting shortstop over Didi Gregorius on Saturday, heard the news when manager Kirk Gibson informed him in the dugout, in the middle innings of the D-backs’ final exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs. “I was about to go up and hit, and he just came up and told me,” Owings said. “‘Just relax and play.'” Owings was the Pacific Coast League MVP at Triple-A Reno in 2013, hitting .330 with 31 doubles, 12 homers, 81 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He hit .291 with five doubles in a September call-up and hit .288 this spring. Both Owings and Gregorius were on the 25-man roster for the two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia.

SS Didi Gregorius was optioned to Triple-A Reno so he can play every day after losing the shortstop competition to Chris Owings. Gregorius was the D-backs’ starter much of last season after being recalled from Reno on April 16. He hit .252 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 103 games, one of the homers of Texas RHP Yu Darvish. Gregorius has been mentioned in spring trade rumors, and general manager Kevin Towers said, “I‘m always listening to trades, but we think the world of Didi. I hope he is a Diamondback for a long time.”

RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, when he will join RHP Archie Bradley at the top of the rotation. Schultz made his major league debut with a scoreless inning in a 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of the Australia series. Schultz was considered for a bullpen role after RHP David Hernandez (elbow) went down. “We feel he’s better as a starter,” general manager Kevin Towers said. “With the injuries we’ve had to our starters, him and Archie are probably six and seven” in the organization’s pecking order among starters, Towers said.

C Henry Blanco has first dibs on being the D-backs’ seventh coach on the major league staff this season after losing out in a competition for the backup catcher spot to Tuffy Gosewisch. Blanco has said he wants to continue to play, and general manager Kevin Towers said the D-backs would not stand in his way if another team signed him to play. If Blanco moves on, Mark Grace would be added to the major league staff as a second hitting coach.

OF Cody Ross, placed on the disabled list when rosters were set before the series in Australia, will report to Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment when the minor league season begins April 3, manager Kirk Gibson said. Ross, who has about 70 at-bats in camp games this spring, could return to the D-backs after Reno’s eight-game homestand. “To put a date on when I should feel good is not the way to go,” Ross said. “You set a date, and then you press to get there or maybe set it and it is too long. There is no sense in setting a date. We’ll play it by feel.”

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith, a non-roster spring invitee, was added to the staff when his contract was purchased Sunday. The D-backs have three lefties in the bullpen, a franchise first. Rowland-Smith spent parts of four major league seasons with Seattle. He was 7-0 with a 1.55 ERA in 37 appearances, all in relief, at Triple-A Pawtucket last season.

RHP David Hernandez was diagnosed with a partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament after an MRI on March 27 and was to get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on March 31. Surgery, if necessary, would be the following day. Hernandez was to be the D-backs’ primary eighth-inning setup man, and the D-backs are uncertain who will fill that role. RHP J.J. Putz and RHP Brad Ziegler appear to be the primary candidates. Hernandez said he had felt soreness much of the spring but wanted to pitch through it.