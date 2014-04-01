Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He is expected to miss most of the season.

RHP Randall Delgado, named the No. 5 starter last weekend, will make his regular-season debut Friday in Colorado. “The same stuff, with a different perspective,” Delgado said of his second time around with the D-backs. “More experience, less pressure. The more time in the big leagues, it’s less, ‘Wow.'” Delgado takes the rotation spot of LHP Patrick Corbin, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery March 25. Delgado, 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 20 games with the D-backs last season, made his second Opening Day roster after sticking with Atlanta in 2012.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 22 games -- and two continents -- with a double in the third inning. He finished Monday’s game 2-for-5. Goldschmidt ended 2013 on a 19-game hitting streak, and he collected hits in each of the two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Australia on March 22-23.

RHP Addison Reed took the loss Monday in his Arizona debut, giving up a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the ninth to Giants C Buster Posey. Reed’s 1-0 fastball to Posey was in the lower part of the strike zone but found too much of the plate.

C Henry Blanco begins the season as the seventh coach on the major league staff after losing a competition for the backup catcher spot to Tuffy Gosewisch. Blanco has not officially retired, but he said, “I am more now a coach. This is a good opportunity to stay in Arizona.” Blanco, 42, would consider playing again, but there was not much interest after the move was announced Saturday. He will be the assistant hitting coach to Turner Ward. Blanco played for 11 teams over the course of his 16 major league seasons, hitting .223 with 732 homers. He caught 40.49 percent of base-stealers in his career, which was the best figure among active catchers entering spring training.

LHP Ryan Rowland-Smith made his return to the major leagues after a three-year absence as a third left-hander in the bullpen, as the D-backs opened the season with 13 pitchers. “It was pretty emotional for me when I found out ... it’s something you appreciate. You never take it for granted, Opening Day,” said Rowland-Smith, who was with Seattle from 2007-10. “The last couple of years, slugging it out and working so hard to get back.” Rowland-Smith was 7-0 with a 1.55 ERA in 37 appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket last season. “I said to myself at the beginning of the season, not being arrogant, but I‘m better than where I am,” he said. “I said, ‘I know what I can do. I‘m better than this level, I‘m just going to outpitch them.’ And that’s what I did.”

RHP David Hernandez is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, the D-backs announced, after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Monday. Hernandez was expected to open the season as the D-backs’ primary eighth-inning reliever, a role that could fall to RHP Brad Ziegler, RHP J.J. Putz, RHP Will Harris or LHP Oliver Perez.