Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter will replace RHP Randall Delgado in the starting rotation on Tuesday, when Delgado will move to the bullpen after giving up nine earned runs in 7 1/3 innings of his first two starts. “Looking at our options, that seems the smartest way to go,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re going to go with this and see how it works.” Collmenter threw 53 pitches in four scoreless innings of relief in a 7-3 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday.

LHP Randy Wolf signed a minor league contract and is expected to join Triple-A Reno, and general manager Kevin Towers said Wolf could be an option if other rotation retooling is needed. “We wanted to at least have insurance and to see how things go here,” Towers said of signing Wolf to a contract that is worth $1 million. Wolf is 132-117 in 14 major league seasons, winning 11, 13 and 13 games from 2009-11 with the Dodgers and Milwaukee.

RHP Brandon McCarthy has given up five, six and six earned runs in his three starts this season, falling to 0-2. He gave up a homer to Dodgers’ 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the first inning Friday and has given up five homers this season, tied with New York Yankees’ left-hander CC Sabathia for the most in the majors. “I‘m actually throwing not terribly,” an obviously frustrated McCarthy said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s a morally defeating game, especially to kind of have it figured out in the middle innings. It’s just a few pitches here or there that have gone wrong that have really hurt me.” McCarthy retired 11 straight batters after giving up a two-run single to Gonzalez in the third inning.

OF Cody Ross took a day off to see the D-backs’ doctors in Phoenix on Friday while Triple-A Reno was in Tucson, and he is expected to play the next several days for Reno in Tucson before a decision is made on his possible return. General manager Kevin Towers said it is possible Ross could join the D-backs by the end of this homestand that concludes Wednesday against the New York Mets or for the road trip that beings Friday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. “His gait is much smoother,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said.

C Miguel Montero had the D-backs’ only two hits Friday, both singles off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Montero has four hits in his last eight at-bats after a 1-for-22 stretch over the previous six games.