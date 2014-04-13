Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock hit the first pinch-hit home run of his career against Zack Greinke in the fifth inning Saturday, the only run the D-backs were able to get off Greinke despite mustering eight hits off him in 5 1-3 innings. Greinke is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts at Chase Field since signing with the Dodgers before the 2013 season.

LHP Wade Miley gave up five runs in five innings Saturday to lose his second decision to the Dodgers in as many starts this season, the first when he gave up three runs in five innings in the major league opener in Sydney, Australia on March 22. “I didn’t get ahead of guys,” said Miley, who gave up a two-run home run to Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the third inning. “A lot of 3-1 counts. A lot of 2-0 counts, 2-1 counts. I didn’t make good pitches tonight, and it cost us. I didn’t execute pitches. I didn’t throw them where they wanted to be.”

LHP Wade Miley singled to center field in his only plate appearance Saturday and has a hit -- all singles -- in four straight at-bats, the eighth pitcher to do so in franchise history. Mike Morgan has the record, with hits in five straight at-bats in 2000. The last major league pitcher with hits in four straight at-bats was Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake, who did it in 2013.

SS Chris Owings stole second base after working a walk as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning has four stolen bases in 14 games, a pace the D-backs have not seen since LF Eric Byrnes had 50 stolen bases in his last healthy season, 2007. CF Chris Young had 28 stolen bases in 2010, the most for the D-backs since.

SS/2B Cliff Pennington has five hits and three RBIs in his last two starts at shortstop, getting two hits against the Dodgers after a three-hit game Thursday in San Francisco.

LF Mark Trumbo, whose two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning brought the D-backs close, has 100 home runs since April 12, 2011. He is tied with Toronto RF Jose Bautista for the second-most in the majors in that span behind Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (115).