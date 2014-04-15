Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Will Harris was optioned to Triple-A Reno when the Diamondbacks purchased the contract of RHP Mike Bolsinger from Reno on Monday. Harris, who opened the season as the principal setup man after RHP David Hernandez was lost to season-ending elbow surgery, went 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA in seven appearance covering 8 1/3 innings. Harris was 4-1 with a 2.91 ERA in 61 appearances in 2013, his first extended stay in the majors.

RHP Mike Bolsinger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Monday, and he will replace RHP Trevor Cahill in the rotation on Saturday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He gave up two runs in three innings of relief Monday. Bolsinger, 26, was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts at Reno. “He is not going to light up the JUGS gun, but the results are always there,” D-backs GM Kevin Towers said. “He stays off the barrel of the bat. He has no fear. He’s a strike-thrower. ... We brought him up to be one of our five starters. This is not short term. This is long term, and hopefully successful.” Bolsinger, a 15th-round draft pick in 2010, was 11-7 with a 4.06 ERA at Double-A Mobile and Reno in 2013.

LHP Randy Wolf made his first start for Triple-A Reno on Monday, allowing six hits and four runs in six innings against El Paso. He struck out seven and walked one, giving up all of his runs in the third inning. He signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks last weekend.

RHP Trevor Cahill will move to the bullpen after going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in his first four starts of the season. “I‘m not pitching well,” Cahill said. “There are no excuses. I want to go out and keep pitching as much as possible, but if that is not the move, that is not the move.” Cahill, who has four double-digit victory seasons in the previous five years, gave up 25 hits and 13 walks in 17 2/3 innings this year. He has one of the D-backs’ two quality starts, but in his other starts gave up five, five and six earned runs in 11 2/3 innings. “It might take a little pressure off,” D-backs general manager Kevin Towers said. “It’s tough when you are going through what he is going through. Going to the bullpen will take a little bit of the edge off him.”

C Miguel Montero had a double, two singles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs in Arizona’s 7-3 loss to the Mets on Monday, when he hit cleanup for the first time this season. “He swung the bat good. We just couldn’t get the rest of the offense going,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said of Montero, who is hitting .280 with a home run and eight RBIs.

RHP David Hernandez was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Mike Bolsinger. Hernandez is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month.