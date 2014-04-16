Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock got an infield single after manager Kirk Gibson won his challenge of a bang-bang play at first base in the fifth inning. Pollock was ruled out, but video replay showed Pollock clearly beat the throw. “When you are playing, it feels like you are safe by a mile, but then when you look at the replay, it’s tough,” Pollock said. “I understand how hard it is for the umpires.”

RHP Randall Delgado, replaced by RHP Josh Collmenter in the rotation late last week, has accepted his move to the bullpen with the maturity of a veteran. Delgado has pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in each of his two relief appearances, giving up one hit and striking out four. “He came to the mound with a jump in his step,” Gibson said. “When we gave him the news, he was upbeat about it. He accepted it. His attitude was he will do the job as best he can, and he’s done that.”

RHP Bronson Arroyo gave up as many hits, 10, as he got outs in a 9-0 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, when he gave up nine runs and could not get out of the fourth inning. “Quickly it was 3-0, and that is just exactly what we couldn’t have on this ballclub right now,” Arroyo said. “It kills the morale of a team when you are losing constantly, and especially when you are giving runs up a lot. It just grew from there.” Arroyo was 8-3 against the Mets in his career, spent mostly in Cincinnati.

OF Cody Ross (hip) played nine innings for the first during at rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and is tentatively scheduled to play another nine innings Wednesday. He is hitting .296 with a double and seven RBIs in eight games and is a candidate to rejoin the Diamondbacks for a weekend series in Los Angeles that begins Friday.

C Miguel Montero hit in the cleanup spot for the second straight game after driving in all three runs Monday, but the D-backs could not get anything going against Mets RHP Jenrry Mejia, getting only three hits. 3B Martin Prado hit second and 2B Aaron Hill hit fifth as manager Kirk Gibson tried something new. “We’ve played well enough offensively to win more games than we have,” Gibson said before the D-backs fell to 4-13.