Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had his fourth multi-hit game of the season on Friday. Pollock went 2-for-5 with a double.

LHP Wade Miley tied his season high with eight strikeouts Friday night. Miley struck out eight Los Angeles Dodgers on March 22 in Sydney, Australia.

2B Aaron Hill hit safely in five of his past six games. Hill had gone 0-for-5 on Friday night before his two-run double in the top of the 12th scored the winning runs in the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Trevor Cahill made his second career relief appearance. Before pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout Friday night, Cahill threw four scoreless innings Aug. 24 in Philadelphia.