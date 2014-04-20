FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
April 20, 2014

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Chris Owings hustled into second base with a double in the fourth inning when Los Angeles CF Matt Kemp nonchalantly retrieved Owings’ hit into right-center field.

RHP Mike Bolsinger made his first major league start Saturday night, five days after appearing in his first big-league game. Bolsinger retired 10 of the first 12 hitters he faced before allowing seven runs on six hits in the fourth and fifth innings.

RHP Trevor Cahill had pitched four perfect innings with five strikeouts since moving to the bullpen April 14. Cahill added three more perfect innings in Saturday night’s 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

C Miguel Montero has hit safely in seven of his past nine games. Montero went 2-for-3 with an RBI double Saturday night and is batting .391 (9-for-23) in his past seven games.

