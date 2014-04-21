Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock left Sunday’s game after five innings with tightness in the left side of his neck. He is day-to-day.

3B Eric Chavez drove in the Diamondbacks’ only run Sunday, and needs three more RBIs to reach 900 for his career.

RHP Trevor Cahill was terrible in his first four starts this season, going 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA and a .347 batting average against. Since being moved to the bullpen, though, Cahill has retired all 12 batters he has faced, five by strikeout.

C Miguel Montero has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games. During that span, Montero is batting .324 (11-for-34) with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

LHP Joe Thatcher extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to the Los Angeles Dodgers to 34 games. Thatcher pitched a perfect eighth inning in Sunday’s 4-1 loss. The left-hander also has not conceded an earned run to the Dodgers in Los Angeles in 15 games.

LF Mark Trumbo is in a 2-for-18 slump (.111). Trumbo went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday.