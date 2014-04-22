Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF Tony Campana is back at the park where he made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2011. Campana played parts of two seasons (2011-12) with Chicago and hit .262 in 184 games with nine doubles, a homer, 11 RBIs and 54 stolen bases. He entered Monday’s game with a team-high .318 average in 15 games. Campana overcame Hodgkins Lymphoma as a youth and was named winner of the 2011 Tony Conigliaro Award, given annually to a player who has “overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage.”

SS Chris Owings made his first start of the season in the leadoff spot. “I was surprised when I came to the field today,” he said. “But I‘m going to take it and just have good at-bats up there. That’s the only thing I can do.” Owings, who has hit mostly in the No. 7 spot to date, came into the game hitting .293. Monday’s game was to be his Wrigley Field debut although he played a game there in high school after playing on a tournament-winning team in Atlanta. He went 1-for-4 on Monday with a sixth-inning single off Cubs left-hander Travis Wood.

RHP J.J. Putz marked the anniversary of a minor league milestone on Monday. He tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for Single-A Wisconsin against Kane County in 2000 in a Midwest League clash. Now in his fourth season with the Diamondbacks, Putz is 2-0 with a save and a 0.99 ERA in 32 games since July 4, 2013. Opponents have hit just .152 in that span.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (0-3, 7.11 ERA) enters Tuesday’s scheduled start with an 0-0 record in two career games against the Cubs and has a 2.45 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Cubs in nearly eight years. McCarthy played his first two seasons with the White Sox and spent seven seasons in the American League. He’s now in his second season with the Diamondbacks where he’s currently 5-14 overall, including an 0-3 start this season with a 7.11 ERA. His last loss was April 16, a 5-2 setback against the Mets as he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.