Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock left Sunday’s game early with neck tightness and was not in the starting lineup Monday. He was out again Tuesday. Pollock entered play Tuesday hitting .235. “He’s getting close,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “I could play him.”

LHP Wade Miley will start Wednesday for Arizona. In his last start, Miley went six innings and gave up two hits and one run but took a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the season, Miley is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA. Lifetime against the Cubs, Miley is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three starts and 22 2/3 innings pitched.

INF Eric Chavez started at third base. Chavez was making his fourth start of the season, and went 0-for-4. His average dropped to .185

RHP Brandon McCarthy went five innings and allowed seven hits and five runs (one earned) and struck out a season-high six to fall to 0-4. His night was undone by four unearned runs in the fifth, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 5-0 hole. The final three came on a three-run homer by Cubs third baseman Mike Olt. “We were moving along all right and then it was really one bad pitch ... a 3-1 sinker away that I like my odds usually with that pitch,” McCarthy said. “He did a good job of staying back on it and driving it.”

INF Aaron Hill was held out of the lineup Tuesday by manager Kirk Gibson. Hill went 0-for-4 on Monday night. “I think (Hill) was very frustrated (Monday) night,” Gibson said. Hill pinch-hit for Brandon McCarthy in the sixth and flew out, dropping his average to .209.

OF Mark Trumbo was out of the Arizona lineup because of a sore left foot. “It just got sore in the game last night late in the game,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Something that popped up, just kind of sore so we’ll take it easy.” Trumbo entered Tuesday with four hits in his last 26 at-bats, dropping his average to .210.