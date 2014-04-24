Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley (2-2) had no decision after working five innings on Wednesday. He gave up four hits and three runs while walking three and striking out seven. “He threw way too many pitches early and had a lot of three-ball counts,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “When you get up too close to 100 pitches, you have a better chance of making a mistake.” Miley departed after 98 pitches.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, now hitting .333, has reached base via hit or walk in 23 consecutive games, including hitting in 21 of 23 games this season. His 32 hits are tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for most in the major leagues. He came into the game as one of just seven players with a minimum .320 average, five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and a .900 on-base plus slugging percentage.

2B Aaron Hill went 4-for-5 and was a home run short of hitting for the cycle Wednesday in a 7-5 victory. It was his most productive day at the plate this season and first four-hit effort since Aug. 18, 2013, at Pittsburgh. Hill also had the key hit in the top of the ninth, with a two-run triple down the right-field line that drove in a winning and insurance run.

OF Mark Trumbo was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Wednesday. He homered in Monday’s series opener against the Cubs but hasn’t appeared since. “I really don’t have an explanation as to how it happened,” manager Kirk Gibson. “He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore.” X-rays on Trumbo, who had a National League best seven home runs, were initially inconclusive. “We were hoping he’d be better, but he isn‘t,” Gibson said.