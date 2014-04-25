Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his third straight start and seventh appearance of the season when he takes the mound against Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 5.74 ERA) in Friday’s opener of a three-game series in Arizona. He had made four relief appearances before moving into the rotation with an April 14 game against the Mets, a 7-3 loss.

OF Roger Kieschnick was called up from Triple-A Reno and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He was 0-for-4 and struck out three times. The 27-year-old was batting .281 with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in 18 games with Reno. He was claimed off waivers from the Giants on April 4.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1) warmed up for Thursday’s second career start and first at Wrigley Field by taking in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime thriller on Wednesday at United Center. “I kind of took the excitement from that game and went out and took it onto the mound,” said Bolsinger, who played hockey as a kid before shifting to baseball. “That kind of stuff fires me up.” Bolsinger, who grew up eight miles west of Wrigley Field, allowed a run and three baserunners in the first inning on Thursday and then settled down and worked 6 2/3 innings for his first career win. Bolsinger allowed just four hits while striking out seven. “I did have a little bit more nerves being closer to home,” he said. “Every once in a while I’d look over and see my family and friends cheering me on. ... Some of those people haven’t seen me since I was waist-high on them.”

OF Mark Trumbo, the National League’s co-leader in home runs with seven, was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Thursday and placed on the 15-day disabled list. He homered Monday in the series opener against the Cubs but hadn’t appeared since. “I really don’t have an explanation as to how it happened,” manager Kirk Gibson. “He hit the home run and ran around the bases and, as he was running off the field, he noticed his foot was sore.” Trumbo was also second in the league with 19 RBIs.