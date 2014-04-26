Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was 2-for-4 with a solo home run while starting for the first time since April 20, when he felt neck pain while taking a swing against Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett. Pollock left that game in the last of the sixth inning on a defensive switch and had only made one pinch-running appearance since. “It was kind of a shocker,” Pollock said of the freak injury. “Just taking a swing jacked it up.”

RHP Josh Collmenter gave up four hits -- all singles -- and no runs while walking none and striking out five in the best game of the season by a D-backs’ starter. Collmenter was removed after throwing 98 pitches while making his third start of the season after taking over for RHP Randall Delgado. “He did his job. He went through the lineup three times,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, adding that there was no thought of sending Collmenter out for the seventh inning.

LHP Oliver Perez was forced to remove his sleeves after Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg complained to the umpires after Perez retired 2B Chase Utley on a fly ball to open the eighth inning. The bottom sleeve on Perez’s left arm was torn, and so he removed the garment before facing 1B Ryan Howard, who singled to left

2B Aaron Hill has six hits and five RBIs in his last 12 at-bats after hitting a two-run home run and doubling in a run Friday off Phillies RHP Roberto Hernandez. “He’s got such a good sinker. You just to hope you get something up,” said Hill, who has raised his batting average to .243. “Obviously it’s no fun when you are not producing as you can, but you have to keep in mind that hard work is going to pay off. It’s a long season. It’s tough, but you always have to believe you are going to come through.”

LF Mark Trumbo (metatarsal) said Friday doctors told him he will miss six weeks because of the injury sustained last Monday in Chicago. “I think that would be a nice target,” said Trumbo, who was tied for the National League lead with seven home runs and led the D-backs with 19 RBIs. “It would be nice to come back sooner than that, but I think six weeks is pretty accurate.” Trumbo will wear a walking boot that was equipped with an electronic stimulation device.