Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was a home run short of the cycle, and he used his speed for both of his extra-base hits. He tripled into the right field corner in the third inning and doubled down to left field in the seventh. His ball to left field was to Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown’s right, and because Brown is left-handed, he had to throw across his body to make the play at second. Pollock realized that and make second easily. Pollock has four two-hit games in the last two weeks and has raised his batting average 69 points, to .273.

RHP Bronson Arroyo made his first quality start of the season in his longest outing, when he was charged with two runs in 6 1/3 innings. The second run scored after he was out of the game. “I have been able to give a ball club at least 20 of those a year, and that’s what you are here to do,” Arroyo said. “When you get off to a slow start and you don’t get deep enough in a ball game to get a quality start, it doesn’t make you happy.” Arroyo is 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA after being slowed in spring training because of a back injury. Arroyo and his opposing starter Saturday, Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee, rank 1-2 in games in which they have walked two or less since 2011. Arroyo has 92, two more than Lee.

LHP Randy Wolf won his last two starts at Triple-A Reno after signing a minor league contract worth $1 million two weeks ago. Wolf, 37, gave up one run in six innings of a 6-1 victory over Salt Lake City on April 24. Wolf, who was with Seattle in spring training, has 15 strikeouts in 17 innings.

2B Aaron Hill is on a roll in the No. 5 spot in the order. He is 8-for-15 with five RBIs and five extra-base hits in four games since moving to the fifth spot behind C Miguel Montero in the third game of the Cubs’ series last Wednesday.

3B Martin Prado is off to a tough start in the field, having committed six errors. He dropped a routine popup off the bat of Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard to begin the Phillies’ four-run eighth inning rally Saturday. ”When I missed the fly ball, everything started,“ said Prado, who was playing near the shortstop position and a little closer to the plate than usual in the D-backs’ shift against Howard. ”I took my eyes off the ball, and it was hard to recover from there. The wind was a little factor, but I‘m not trying to make any excuses. I should catch that fly ball and give our pitcher a chance to work that inning with one out, but it didn’t happen.