Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley has not pitched well in his last three starts for Triple-A Reno, a stretch that began shortly after his agent questioned why the Arizona had not called him up to fill a rotation vacancy. Bradley gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks in an 8-5 loss to Salt Lake City on Saturday. The top pitching prospect in the D-backs’ system, Bradley has allowed 12 runs in his last 12 1/3 innings and is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA.

SS Chris Owings leads National League rookies with 25 hits after a two-hit game Sunday, when he singled and tripled off Philadelphia RHP A.J. Burnett in a 2-0 loss. Owings also committed a throwing error that led to the Phillies’ second run, when his throw hit Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley as he attempted to advance from second to third on an infield single in the hole. It was the right play, but Utley veered to get in the line of fire as 3B Martin Prado was late to the bag. “It clipped me on the rear or the knee or whatever,” Utley said. “Fortunately for us, it went in the dugout and got us a run. Obviously you don’t want to run into an easy out there.”

RHP Brandon McCarthy posted a career-high 12 strikeouts and gave up only two runs in seven innings Sunday, but he was not rewarded for his best outing of the season in a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia. “There are going to be days like that,” McCarthy said. “It’s fun to be a part of a battle like that. You wish you could come out on top, but some days there is not much you can.” McCarthy gave up seven hits and walked one. He has walked three or fewer batters in 86 consecutive starts, second in the majors to Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee (90). Lee walked two in six innings of a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday.

RHP Brad Ziegler has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Sunday. Ziegler has not been scored upon since April 3, when he gave up his only two runs of the season. He has made 15 appearances.