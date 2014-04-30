Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley (flexor mass) was placed on the minor league disabled list at Triple-A Reno after a CAT scan and an MRI exam showed a strain. He is expected to do no throwing for two weeks, and he might be back on a mound in a month. “The key thing is, structurally he is fine. The UCL was intact. There was no fraying. It looked very, very strong,” Diamondbacks GM Kevin Towers said.

RHP Mike Bolsinger retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced Tuesday before giving up two runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth on a home run by Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. He was making his first home start. “If you look at that lineup, it is a good hitting lineup,” Bolsinger said. “You really have to work, and if you make a mistake -- I made a mistake to ‘Tulo,’ and he hit a home run. You just have to have better pitch selection.” Bolsinger, who replaced RHP Trevor Cahill in the rotation in mid-April, made his first two starts in Los Angeles and Chicago. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

3B Eric Chavez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in his first start since April 22 and his first game action since April 23. Chavez trailed only 1B Paul Goldschmidt in the ratio of RBIs to at-bat on the team in 2013, but the D-backs are trying to monitor his usage after he had two stints on the disabled list last season. “I think we learned last year too frequent and even back-to-back is probably not a good idea, although that’s not to say we couldn’t do it,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ve just got to give him a lot of time to recover.” Chavez is hitting .226 in 31 at-bats.

3B Martin Prado walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning after getting a scheduled start off. He was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs Monday, but manager Kirk Gibson believed Prado is pressing a bit and could benefit from the rest. “I told him yesterday before the game, ‘I don’t care if you get five hits,'” Gibson said. Prado is hitting .245 with no homers and eight RBIs and has committed six errors, more than half of his 2013 total of 11.