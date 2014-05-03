Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Alfredo Marte, 25, was recalled from Reno as OF Tony Campana was optioned to the Aces.

1B Paul Goldschmidt set the Diamondbacks record for hits in March/April with 40, eclipsing the old mark of 37 by 2B Orlando Hudson in 2007. Goldschmidt hit .323 for the first month of the season with 12 doubles, four homers, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored. The rest of the Diamondbacks hit a collective .235 in the first month of the season.

RHP Bronson Arroyo said there was no secret to his seven innings of shutout pitching against the Padres Friday night. He had movement and command to go with his 88-89 mph velocity. And the Diamondbacks gave him two early runs. He allowed three hits and a walk over his seven innings. “When you throw as slow as I do,” Arroyo said, “you don’t get away with the straight stuff. I need movement and command to win all the time. I have to keep guys off balance. When you do that and get the lead, things start rolling sometimes and it looks easy.”

RHP Brad Ziegler made his 13th straight scoreless appearance Friday and has not allowed a run in 16 of his last 17 outings. With a scoreless inning Friday night, Ziegler has worked 12 2/3 straight scoreless innings. His scoreless innings streak is the third-longest active streak in the National League.