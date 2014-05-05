Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Tuffy Gosewisch was 1-for-14 on the season before he delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning Sunday with runners on second and third with two out. One reason why the Padres didn’t walk Gosewisch to pitch to LHP Wade Miley was the fact that Miley was 5-for-16 this year.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had his 14th multi-hit game of the season Sunday. He has reached base in 14 of his past 15 games at Petco Park.

RHP Trevor Cahill was unavailable Saturday and Sunday due to a virus. Cahill, in the bullpen since being dropped from the rotation in mid-April after four starts, held the opposition scoreless in four of his past five appearances.

RF Gerardo Parra, who went 2-for-5 Sunday, has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games (14-for-47, .298). He reached base safely in 12 of his past 13 games.