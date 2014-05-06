Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock was not in the starting lineup Monday but grounded out pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger in the sixth inning. Pollock could return to the lineup soon, according to manager Kirk Gibson, who said he might move Pollock from center to one of the corner outfield spots to put less stress on his injured groin.

RHP Evan Marshall will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, where he has an 0.54 ERA in 14 appearances this season. Marshall will fill in for RHP J.J. Putz, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday with forearm tightness. Arizona’s fourth-round pick in the 2011 draft, Marshall has never pitched in the major leagues.

OF Ender Inciarte went hitless in four trips Monday, his fourth consecutive start since making his major league debut Friday night. Inciarte is 2-for-16 at the plate but has impressed manager Kirk Gibson with his outfield play.

RHP J.J. Putz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to tightness in his right forearm. Putz gave up two runs on two hits Saturday at San Diego and he is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 appearances this season.

2B Aaron Hill went 4-for-4 with two RBIs Monday and is now batting .500 (16-for-32) with three home runs and nine RBIs in seven career games at Miller Park. Hill has reached base in 14 of 17 career games against the Brewers.