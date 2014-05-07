FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chase Anderson was recalled Tuesday from Double-A Mobile, where he recently earned the Diamondbacks’ Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors after starting the season 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA.

RHP Evan Marshall earned his first career major league victory, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-5 victory at Milwaukee. Marshall was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Reno, where he went 0-1 with a 0.54 ERA and two saves in 14 appearances and held opponents to a .175 average with five walks and 19 strikeouts.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Reno Tuesday, one day after giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks in an 8-3 loss at Milwaukee. In his first career major league stint, Bolsinger went 1-2 with a 6.08 ERA. He appeared in five games for Arizona, with four starts.

2B Aaron Hill hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Diamondbacks a 7-5 lead. Hill has reached base in 15 of 18 career games against the Brewers and is batting .472 (17-for-36) in eight career games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

