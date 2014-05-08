Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day after a sore groin limited him to pinch-hitting duties in the previous five contests. Pollock returned to center field, where he had started 24 games this season. Manager Kirk Gibson said Pollock would also spend time at the corner outfield spots -- as he did Tuesday when he started in left -- in order to take the stress off Pollock’s groin.

RHP J.J. Putz underwent an MRI on his right forearm Wednesday and the scan revealed no structural damage, manager Kirk Gibson said. Putz was placed on the disabled list Tuesday (retroactive to Sunday) due to tightness in the forearm. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA this season.

2B Aaron Hill got a day off Wednesday despite a successful history against the Brewers -- including the game-winning home run a night earlier. Hill has a .432 average against Milwaukee since 2005 and is batting .472 in eight games at Miller Park, but manager Kirk Gibson wanted to give Hill back-to-back days to rest.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-5 with a double Wednesday and has now reached base in 16 of his last 17 starts. Montero is batting .333 (20-for-60) during that stretch with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.