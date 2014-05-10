Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Miley, who hasn’t won since April 6, is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career interleague starts, including a 2-1 record with a 1.30 ERA in AL ballparks. It will be his first time facing the White Sox.

1B Paul Goldschmidt grounded out four times to snap a nine-game hitting streak. He had homered in two straight games. Goldschmidt is hitting .335 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs this season.

RHP Addison Reed, who set White Sox records for saves by a rookie (29) in 2012 and for becoming the youngest pitcher (24) with 40 saves in a season in 2013, did not see action against his former team. Reed was acquired from Chicago last December for 3B Matt Davidson.

RHP Brandon McCarthy, who was drafted by the White Sox in 2002 and pitched for them in 2005-06, fell to 1-2 against his former team thanks to a horrific fourth inning. He allowed hits to nine of 10 batters and gave up seven runs, including four on a grand slam by Alexei Ramirez. He fell to 1-6, and his ERA rose to 5.66.