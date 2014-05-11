FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
May 11, 2014 / 10:13 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wade Miley had a good night all around, but he was particularly successful against Jose Abreu. He struck out the majors’ home run leader in his first two at-bats before inducing a groundout with a man on in the sixth. Miley’s night ended after seven innings in which he gave up four hits and two earned runs, with six strikeouts and no walks.

RHP Chase Anderson will make his major league debut in Sunday’s finale after being called up May 6. Manager Kirk Gibson said he originally thought Anderson would work out of the bullpen, but cited his work ethic and willingness to follow the team’s pitching program as reasons to give him the opportunity to start. Anderson was 4-2 with a 0.69 ERA with Double-A Mobile this season.

3B Eric Chavez did not start, resting his left knee after playing the past three games. “When he runs too much, plays a lot ... his knee just gets a little sore, a little gimpy,” said manager Kirk Gibson, who expected to have him back in the lineup for Sunday’s finale. Chavez is batting .286 with one home run in 22 games this season. He grounded out pinch hitting for Alfredo Marte in the eighth.

OF Cody Ross went 3-for-4 to record back-to-back multihit games for the first time since last August. Manager Kirk Gibson credited the extra work he put in during days off Monday and Tuesday. Ross has raised his average to .200.

