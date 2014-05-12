Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Addision Reed has been the closer the Diamondbacks were hoping for when they acquired him during the offseason from Chicago. Reed has recorded a save in 11 of Arizona’s 14 wins this season (78.6 percent). He is picking up right where he left off last year with the White Sox. Reed saved 63.5 percent (40 of 63) of their wins, the ?fth-highest mark in baseball history. Reed has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a dismal start to the season. However, Reed gives the Diamondbacks a reliable arm in the bullpen and is a solid piece moving forward.

OF Cody Ross feasts on Chicago White Sox pitching. Ross is hitting .420 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 14 career games against White Sox. That includes an impressive three homers and nine RBIs in his last four games. Ross could use the White Sox to get back on track. He entered Sunday batting .200 with four RBIs. Gibson said Ross’ swing looked better during batting practice, and he is finally squaring up on the ball, which is leading to better contact.

LHP Joe Thatcher seems to thrive in sticky situations. Thatcher has not surrendered an earned run in 12 of his last 14 games and has allowed only three of 15 inherited runners to score. Sunday against the White Sox, Thatcher preserved the Diamondbacks’ lead by stranding runners on second and third. His ability to strand inherited runners boosts his value, especially as a left hander facing lefty hitters.

RHP Brad Ziegler has made 18 straight scoreless appearances for Arizona (17 1/3 innings) with 14 strikeouts. He pitched a perfect eighth inning against Chicago to extend his streak. Ziegler’s 17-game scoreless streak is the second longest in the majors this season trailing only Francisco Rodriguez’s 19 games (19 innings). The 34 year old gives manager Kirk Gibson a reliable veteran in the bullpen. Gibson certainly hasn’t been afraid to use him, either. Ziegler’s has appeared in a major league-most 21 games this season. Gibson will have to be careful overworking Ziegler.