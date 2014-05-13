Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Addison Reed gave up two ninth-inning home runs in a 6-5 loss to Washington on Monday after saving five games on the Diamondbacks’ 6-3 road trip that began May 2 in San Diego. He has given up six home runs in 19 2/3 innings. “I am locating the ball bad now, and they are making me pay for it,” said Reed, who is 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season. “I just have to keep the ball down and throw the ball where I am trying to throw it. Location is everything in pitching. Right now I am not.”

RHP Chase Anderson is scheduled to make his second career start and first home start on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Why wouldn’t he?” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “We haven’t got beyond that (day),” Gibson said of the weekend series against the Dodgers. Rookie Anderson, 26, gave up two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The D-backs also have the following Monday off.

RHP Evan Marshall has pitched the seventh inning in each of his first two career relief appearances this season and has been a good fit, striking out four of the seven batters he has faced while not giving up a hit. Rookie Marshall has provided a bridge between the D-backs’ starters, setup man RHP Brad Ziegler and closer RHP Addison Reed with RHP J.J. Putz on the disabled list. “Right now, that’s where I’ve been using him,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “I would use him earlier as well.”

LF Cody Ross, in the final stage of recovery from the fractured right hip he suffered last Aug. 11, was given Monday off and has been removed for defensive purposes in his last two starts and three of his last four. “I’ve taken measures, because he is not moving as good,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He knows it. He’s embraced that philosophy like any good teammate would do. It’s another way to get him off of that. You’re trying to get him into it, but he is still in rehab as well.”

LF Mark Trumbo is scheduled to get another CT scan on the stress fracture on his left foot Friday. Trumbo said he is feeling well and expects to return on the shorter side of the anticipated 6-to-8 week recovery period.