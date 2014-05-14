Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fourth inning. “Just maturing,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “Starting to trust things that he is seeing and learning.” Pollock has 10 hits in his last 25 at-bats with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five stolen bases.

RHP Daniel Hudson (Tommy John surgery) threw breaking balls in a bullpen session Tuesday, the first time he has spun the ball since returning to the mound last month. There is no timetable for his return, and he will not set one after rushing to meet a deadline last summer. Hudson, who has had two elbow surgeries, expects to come out of the bullpen “this year and maybe next year, too,” he said. “I have to get my feet back under me. I don’t know if it would be smart to try starting now.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt had two doubles in four at-bats and leads the majors with 16 doubles. He is tied with Toronto LF Melky Cabrera for the major league lead with 55 hits.

RHP Bronson Arroyo threw his first complete game since an 11-0 shutout at San Francisco on July 22, 2013, and his strike out of Nationals leadoff man CF Denard Span was the 1,500th of his career. “Not bad for a skinny guy who throws 87,” Arroyo said.

RHP J.J. Putz (elbow strain) played catch Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list May 6, and he is scheduled to play catch again Wednesday before taking Thursday off, manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ll see how his arm reacts to that, and then we’ll reevaluate,” Gibson said. The D-backs have no timetable for Putz’s return.