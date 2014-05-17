Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley gave up four runs in six innings of a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, doubly frustrated by the loss and also his inability to make pitches against Dodgers LF Scott Van Slyke, who is 6-for-9 against Miley this season after a double and a 454-foot home run off the batter’s eye in center field. “It’s getting ridiculous,” Miley said. “He is on me right now, but at the same time I am not I making good pitches to him at all. There are guys that own you and you make good pitches and they hit you. I am just not making good pitches to Van Slyke. The pitches he is hitting he is supposed to hit.”

OF Ender Inciarte was 0-for-3 in his seventh start of the season Friday, his second in left field in place of Cody Ross. “I just wanted to play him (Inciarte),” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. “Defensively, he can cover a little more ground.” Inciarte is hitting .111 in 27 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on April 30. Ross is hitting .174 while returning from a fractured hip. “Just trying to find a good mix with Cody,” Gibson said. “Want to try to get him to continue to progress from his injury. Cody will play tomorrow.”

RHP J.J. Putz (forearm tightness) played catch Friday and is expected to play catch again Saturday before progressing to throwing off flat ground, D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. Putz, who went on the disabled list May 6, is not expected to rejoin the team until mid-June. “Trying to get him strengthened back up,” Gibson said. “Weeks maybe, a couple of weeks.”

RF Gerardo Parra who has started all but one of the Diamondbacks’ 44 games, is a candidate to receive multiple days next in the next few weeks, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said, although he did not get specific. “I may try to give him a day or two off extra,” Gibson said. The D-backs have a day off Monday. The Diamondbacks are giving away Parra bobblehead dolls Saturday night. “I don’t make up the lineup based upon whether they are having bobblehead day, believe it or not,” Gibson said, cackling.