Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a career-high six RBIs, two doubles and two home runs in the Diamondbacks’ 18-7 victory over the Dodgers on Saturday. His first double came during a seven-run inning off Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, and he homered in his final two at-bats. “That was nice,” Goldschmidt said. “Obviously, Kershaw is one of the best in baseball, and to be able to get even a few runs off him ... then it kind of snowballed.” Goldschmidt leads the majors with 19 doubles, is tied with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the major league lead in total bases with 104 and shares the lead with the Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu for extra-base hits with 27.

RHP Chase Anderson has won his first two major league starts after going 5 1/3 innings in a 18-7 victory on Saturday over the Dodgers. He gave up five runs but never trailed after being staked to 7-0 and 9-2 leads. “I had to battle from pitch one, but the offense came through and put up a lot of runs,” Anderson said. “It is nice to pitch when you have that.” Anderson squared off against a fellow Texan in Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. The two graduated high school in 2006 and were scheduled to play on the same summer league team before Kershaw signed with the Dodgers.

2B Aaron Hill (right shoulder) was a late scratch from the Arizona lineup on Saturday because of shoulder soreness. He is considered day to day.

2B Aaron Hill, scheduled to hit cleanup on Saturday against the Dodgersd, was a late scratch from the starting lineup after feeling soreness in his right shoulder. He has landed on the shoulder twice in the last few days on diving defensive plays. The Diamondbacks do not believe the injury is serious and consider him day to day.

LHP Joe Thatcher gave up a single and got two outs in the three batters he faced Saturday, and when RHP Brad Ziegler stranded that runner, Thatcher ran his streak to 35 straight games without allowing an earned run against the Dodgers. Thatcher, who spent most of his early career with San Diego, has not given up an earned run to the Dodgers them since July 5, 2009. He has allowed an unearned run in 20 2/3 innings since.

Results of LF Mark Trumbo’s X-ray on Friday were encouraging, indicating the stress fracture in his left foot is healing apace. He could get out of his walking boot in the next week, although he is still not expected to return for at least another three weeks. “When it gets to six weeks, that’s the critical time,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s when they do another total scan on it and make a decision whether he move forward.” Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 24, still is second on the team with seven home runs.