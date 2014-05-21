Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock is the reigning NL co-Player of the Week, but was just as overmatched as most of his teammates against Adam Wainwright, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, both looking. Pollock did turn in the night’s best defensive play, taking away an extra-base hit from Yadier Molina with a running catch against the left-center field wall in the sixth that drew sustained applause from the sellout crowd.

1B Paul Goldschmidt managed the Diamondbacks’ only hit, rifling a fourth inning double off the wall in right-center. Goldschmidt fanned and flew out to right in his other two at-bats, leaving his average at .317 for the season.

RHP Bronson Arroyo came into this one having allowed just three earned runs in his last 29 2/3 innings, but again found nothing but trouble against St. Louis. He gave up nine hits and five runs over seven innings, permitting seven extra-base hits. Arroyo fell to 8-17 in his career against the Cardinals, the most losses by any active pitcher against them. He’s 0-5 in his last seven starts against St. Louis.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is coming off an outstanding start May 14, when he gave up just one run over eight innings in a no-decision against Washington. McCarthy’s overall numbers are deceptive in that his strikeout-walk ratio is 5.2-1 and that his ground ball rate is 54.1 percent, suggesting his stuff is better than the results. He’s pitched only once against St. Louis in his career, giving up six runs over five innings on April 3, 2013, in a no-decision.

2B Aaron Hill (shoulder) wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday for a third straight game and was replaced by Cliff Pennington. Hill was injured Friday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and although Arizona won Saturday night and Sunday without him, he’s still been raking. Since April 23, Hill is batting .342 over 76 at-bats with three homers and 15 RBIs.