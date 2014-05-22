FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 23, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Wade Miley hopes to continue his trend of success on the road in 2014 when he starts the series finale Thursday night. Miley is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five road games, while the team is 4-1 in those starts. He’s coming off a 7-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, allowing four runs over six innings, and is 1-1, 4.38 in two career starts against St. Louis.

RHP Evan Marshall put on a gutty display of pitching in the 10th inning, wriggling out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam by fanning Jon Jay and getting a comebacker from Daniel Descalso. Marshall hasn’t allowed an earned run in his first six MLB appearances, covering seven innings, and has struck out a batter per inning.

RHP Brandon McCarthy worked in and out of jams all night, giving the team six solid innings in a no-decision. He scattered seven hits and allowed a run, walking two and fanning three. McCarthy induced a pair of double-play balls and held St. Louis to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

2B Aaron Hill (shoulder) returned to the lineup Wednesday night after a three-game absence and went 0-for-5 before leaving as part of a double-switch before the bottom of the 11th inning. Hill hadn’t played since Friday night.

RF Gerardo Parra looked like he would be the hero when he belted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a 2-1 lead. But the bullpen and defense eventually gave it up in a 12-inning defeat. Parra has 38 homers in his career, 10 in the eighth inning or later. Four of his five homers this year have happened in 0-0 or 1-0 games.

