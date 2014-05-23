FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Tuffy Gosewisch rapped out a pair of hits in four at-bats and has a modest four-game hitting streak. Gosewisch got a vote of confidence from manager Kirk Gibson when he led off the ninth against closer Trevor Rosenthal instead of being taken down for a pinch hitter. Gosewisch hit the ball hard but flew out to deep center.

LHP Wade Miley was pitching a good game against St. Louis but finally cracked in the sixth and seventh innings and lost for the first time in six road outings. Miley lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking four and fanning three. His last walk, Matt Holliday, scored the tiebreaking run on Miley’s last pitch, Allen Craig’s RBI double to right-center in the seventh.

RHP Chase Anderson tries to win his third straight start Friday night when Arizona opens a weekend series at the New York Mets. Anderson rode the run train to an 18-7 victory Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he pitched well in beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 in his MLB debut May 11. He’s the second rookie in team history to win his first two starts, joining Geraldo Guzman (2000).

SS Cliff Pennington tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the year with a single and double in his first two at-bats. It was the second two-hit game in the last week for Pennington, who played three games when 2B Aaron Hill was sitting with a shoulder injury.

RF Gerardo Parra started the game with a single and scored, giving him six hits in 10 career at-bats against Lance Lynn. Parra grounded out in his next two appearances against Lynn, including a first-pitch out in the fourth that stranded runners at first and third.

