Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
May 24, 2014 / 11:49 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Josh Collmenter will look to win his second straight start Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Collmenter earned the win Sunday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings as the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. The victory was the second for Collmenter in seven starts since he moved into the rotation on April 14, when he took the loss against the Mets after allowing three runs over four innings in a 7-3 loss. Collmenter is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA as a starter this season and 15-14 with a 4.09 ERA in 42 career starts. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Mets.

