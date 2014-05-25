Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter won his second straight start Saturday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings as the Diamondbacks edged the Mets 3-2. Collmenter wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and stranded two runners in scoring position in the third. Since moving into the rotation April 14, Collmenter is 3-2 with a 4.20 ERA in eight starts. He has a 3.91 ERA overall in 12 appearances.

RHP Zeke Spruill will make his first major league appearance of the season Sunday, when he is promoted from Triple-A Reno to take the mound in the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Spruill will be recalled Sunday and will serve as the Diamondbacks’ 26th man for the twin bill. Spruill went 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA in 12 appearances (five starts) for Reno but gave up just two unearned runs over the past 13 1/3 innings. He made his major league debut last season, going 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in six games (two starts). Spruill took the loss in his lone appearance against the Mets last Aug. 11, when he gave up five runs (one earned) over three innings as the Diamondbacks fell, 9-5.

RHP Bronson Arroyo will look to bounce back from his first subpar start of May when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon for the Diamondbacks in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arroyo had a three-start winning streak snapped on Tuesday, when he took the defeat after allowing five runs on nine hits over seven innings in the Diamondbacks’ 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Arroyo was 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA in his first three May starts. He has lowered his ERA from 7.77 to 4.45 this month. Arroyo is 8-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on June 15, 2012, when Arroyo earned the win for the Cincinnati Reds after allowing three runs over six innings in a 7-3 victory.

3B Martin Prado continued his recent hot hitting Saturday, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 win over the Mets. Prado is hitting .326 (15-for-46) with eight RBIs in his last 12 games. Overall, Prado is hitting .258 with 18 RBIs in 190 at-bats.