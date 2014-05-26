Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zeke Spruill was promoted from Triple-A Reno to serve as the Diamondbacks’ 26th man for Sunday’s doubleheader. He took the loss after allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings as Arizona fell 4-2 to the New York Mets. After the game, he was optioned back to Reno, where he is 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA and one save in 12 appearances (five starts).

RHP Bronson Arroyo exited the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader after six innings due to right elbow tenderness. Arroyo, who didn’t factor into the decision in the Diamondbacks’ 2-1 win, threw just 75 pitches before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh. Arroyo, who has thrown at least 199 innings in each of the last nine seasons, said he expected to make his next start. He gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out one and hitting two batters Sunday, when he allowed baserunners in every inning but one yet induced four double-play grounders.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will look to snap a hard-luck, two-start winless streak Monday when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. McCarthy didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the second straight no-decision for McCarthy, who gave up a combined two runs over 14 innings to lower his overall ERA from 5.66 to 4.67. He has allowed nine runs in 24 1/3 innings this month, but seven of those runs came in one start against the Chicago White Sox on May 9. McCarthy began May by throwing seven shutout innings of three-hit ball against the Padres on May 3, when he earned the win in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 victory. He is 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in four career starts against the Padres.

2B Aaron Hill (sore left ankle) exited in the seventh inning of the second game of the Sunday doubleheader against the New York Mets. Hill fouled a ball off his ankle in the first inning but recovered to single in that at-bat. He took two more at-bats before he was pulled for precautionary reasons and replaced by INF Cliff Pennington. Manager Kirk Gibson said the ankle “blew up pretty big” on Hill.