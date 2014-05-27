Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock belted a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Diamondbacks to a 7-5 victory over the Padres.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and is now 5-for-14 in his career against Padres RHP Tyson Ross, with two homers and four RBIs. Goldschmidt had hit safely in his last 10 games against San Diego and is 12-for-35 during that stretch.

RHP Bronson Arroyo, who went six innings in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets, said Monday his right elbow, which manager Kirk Gibson described as “tender” on Sunday, isn’t much of a discussion. “I don’t know why Gibby said that about my elbow being banged up,” Arroyo said. “I‘m banged up all the time. It’s not new news. We play this game banged up almost all the time; it’s just the way it is.” The 37-year-old Arroyo has never missed a start in his 15-year career, going to the mound on schedule for 365 career starts. “I haven’t talked to him about it but he knows how to take care of it,” Gibson said Monday. “We expect him to be okay.”

RHP Brandon McCarthy was nearly untouchable during the first three innings on Monday, but that’s become the norm. Since allowing a first-inning run on April 27 against Philadelphia, McCarthy has retired 48 of 56 hitters in innings one through three. Against the Padres, McCarthy gave up a third-inning double to Alexi Amarista. Seth Smith reached on a first-inning error but was erased on a double play.

2B Aaron Hill was out of the starting lineup but pinch-hit in the seventh inning one day after fouling a pitch off his left ankle during the nightcap of Arizona’s doubleheader on Sunday against the New York Mets. “He texted me saying he wanted to play,” said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson. “All things considered, we want to give him another day before he’s (fully) available. There’s a pretty good knot on there.” Hill had just returned to the lineup after missing three games in St. Louis with a sore shoulder.

OF Mark Trumbo, out since late April with a stress fracture in his left foot, could be back in the lineup by the third week of June. Manager Kirk Gibson said Trumbo has been walking on the treadmill in the therapeutic pool and is “on the right track” to return in the next four weeks. Despite not playing in more than a month, Trumbo still is second on the team with seven homers.