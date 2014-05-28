Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley had a season-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings Tuesday, but he received a no-decision after giving up three runs. Miley pitched backward much of the game, slipping his 92 mph fastball past San Diego hitters in two-strike counts. He had eight strikeouts by fastball, seven looking. “They are a fastball-hitting team, so we had to throw more off-speed than normal,” Miley said. “We’d start guys off off-speed, slow, and almost get them looking soft. That way you can kind of tie them up hard.”

RHP Chase Anderson will make his fourth start of the season in the final game of the San Diego series on Wednesday, although the stats will show only three. Anderson threw three scoreless innings against the New York Mets last Friday, but the game was cancelled by rain after a 2:11 delay before the last of the fourth inning. “It was weird,” Anderson said. “I just took it like I threw a game and threw my bullpen two days after. Same routine. Nothing’s changed.”

RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and manager Kirk Gibson said the D-backs will talk Wednesday to formulate a plan for his return. “I think we will try to set up a simulated game Friday,” Gibson said. Putz has been on the disabled list since May 6 and likely will need a rehab assignment, Gibson said. “You want him to be able to throw back-to-back days, so we’ll have to get him there somehow, some way.”

3B Martin Prado hit his first home run of the season Tuesday in his 214th plate appearance, giving Arizona an early 1-0 lead. “He’s been coming,” manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s getting a little more comfortable, staying back, swinging the bat more aggressively in certain counts. That’s kind of what he did last year. We hope he is on his way.” Prado was removed from a game May 18 against the Dodgers because of blurry vision in his left eye and saw a doctor the next day. He has been taking prescription eye drops twice a day since. “It might take a couple of weeks,” to be at 100 percent, Prado said, “but I am feeling better.”

LF Mark Trumbo (left foot) is out of his walking boot and is scheduled to hit in a batting cage Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 24 with a stress fracture. “It’s moving along nicely,” Trumbo said. Trumbo, who has been on the disabled list since April 24, is scheduled to undergo another CT scan at the six-week point. “They are all steps,” said Trumbo, who has been throwing and hitting off a tee. “You want to keep that range of motion, stay in shape.”