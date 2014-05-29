Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Triple-A Reno when Arizona purchased the contract of INF/OF Nick Evans from Reno. “It’s a hard job, especially for young kid, to not play a lot and be asked to pinch-hit,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We thought for Marte it would be best for him to go down and start playing again.” Marte, 25, hit .227 in 22 at-bats, five as a pinch hitter, since being recalled from Triple-A on May 2.

1B Paul Goldschmidt’s seventh-inning home run was measured at 470 feet. It hit above the batter’s eye on the video board in straightaway center field. He believes it was his longest homer eve. “It only counts as one, but it’s better than nothing,” he said.

SS Chris Owings hit four singles Wednesday, his first four-hit game. He was inserted into the lineup in the middle of the afternoon, after INF Cliff Pennington had residual soreness in his left hand after being involved in a collision with San Diego SS Everth Cabrera in the first inning Tuesday.

RHP Chase Anderson became the first D-backs rookie pitcher to win his first three starts after going five inning in a 12-6 victory over San Diego on Wednesday. The D-backs have scored 33 runs in his three starts since his recall from Double-A Mobile in mid-May, and they put up eight in the first inning Wednesday. “Shoot, that’s a pitcher’s dream right there,” Anderson said. Anderson was struck in the left calf and knocked down by a one-hopper with two outs in the fifth inning, but he remained in the game with a 10-4 lead and was removed from a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning. He said after the game he felt no ill effects.

SS Cliff Pennington was a mid-afternoon scratch from the starting lineup after feeling discomfort in his left thumb. San Diego SS Everth Cabrera slid hard into second base on his game-opening double Tuesday, and the training staff checked Pennington before he remained in the game. “Just give it another day,” said Pennington, who is hitting .257 in 70 at-bats as the main reserve at second base and shortstop.

INF/OF Nick Evans had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, when OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Reno. Evans, 28, was hitting .335/.393/.641 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 44 games with Reno. He is likely to be used mainly as pinch hitter, manager Kirk Gibson indicated. “He has some experience in the big leagues,” Gibson said. “He’s a little older. Hopefully, he can handle it for now and be able to contribute.” Evans, 28, played parts of 2008-11 with the New York Mets. He played first base, third base and left field with Reno. “He could pinch-hit. I could double-switch. I could put him over there at third,” Gibson said.