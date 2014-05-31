Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock is 11-for-20 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two stolen bases in five games as the leadoff hitter during this homestand. Pollock opened the game Friday with a single and is hitting .396 leading off an inning. After hitting leadoff only against left-handers earlier this season, Pollock has batted first against righties in four of the last six games. “I‘m hoping we can leave him up there,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “So far it has been very good. I don’t think you can assume he is there to stay. Would we like him to be? Sure. We’d like him to hit up there with some pop. We’d like him to get on base and create havoc on the bases. That’s the design.”

RHP Bronson Arroyo gave up five runs and nine hits in his third career appearance against Cincinnati, his first since 2005 when he was with Boston. “They were going to have a probably different game plan than anybody I’ve faced in my career,” Arroyo said. “They had a lot more insight into me. I guess a part of that plan would have been to try to get to me early, knowing I am a strike thrower.” Arroyo was 105-94 while spending the previous eight seasons with Cincinnati, and he never missed a turn through the rotation, making 265 starts. He signed a two-year, $21.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks this spring.

RHP J.J. Putz threw 24 pitches in a simulated game at Chase Field on Friday afternoon and said he was pleased. He threw all of his pitches in his first sim game since going on the disabled list May 6 with right forearm tightness. “I thought it went well,” Putz said. “Threw some good pitches. The split was a little inconsistent, but other than that mixed it up well and felt good.” Putz is scheduled to throw a second sim game Monday at the spring training facility at Salt River Fields and if there are no setbacks could pitch in back-to-back games on a rehab assignment on Thursday-Friday, manager Kirk Gibson said.

INF Cliff Pennington (left thumb) has not played since Tuesday, when he was involved in a collision with San Diego SS Everth Cabrera as slid into Pennington’s glove hand running out a double on the first play of the game. He was available Friday. “It’s not fully resolved yet, but he’s in pretty good shape,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.