Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock will be placed on the disabled list Sunday after he suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch from RHP Johnny Cueto in the eighth inning. “It’s frustrating,” Pollock said. “It’s part of baseball. People have injuries. This one, there was not much else I could do. A guy ran one up and in and hit me in the hand.” He had a double in three at-bats before leaving and was 12-for-23 with eight extra-base hits in the first six games of a homestand that ends Sunday.

RHP Josh Collmenter became the second pitcher in the D-backs’ 16-year history to record a shutout and a save in the same season when he beat Cincinnati 4-0 on Thursday. He had a four-inning save in a 7-3 victory over San Francisco on April 6. LHP Brian Anderson, the D-backs’ first selection in the 1997 expansion draft, had a shutout and a save in 1999, when the D-backs won the NL West.

RHP Brandon McCarthy was victimized by the big inning again Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Cincinnati, giving up three runs in the fourth inning. It was the fifth time he has given up three or more runs in an inning this season and the major reason he is 1-7 with a 5.20 ERA. “There is something there I am missing,” McCarthy said. “It’s (ticking) me off to no end.” McCarthy gave up five runs in the fifth inning in his most recent start against San Diego on May 26 and gave up seven runs in the fourth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on May 9.

RF Gerardo Parra was 2-for-3 against Reds RHP Johnny Cueto in a 5-0 loss to the Reds on Saturday, continuing his success in the matchup. Parra is 6-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs against Cueto, who has a 1.68 ERA.