Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt started Arizona’s first 59 games but was not in the lineup and did not play. Manager Kirk Gibson said on Monday night after the team landed in Denver, he texted Goldschmidt to tell him he wouldn’t start Tuesday night. Goldschmidt fell one start shy of tying the franchise record for a first baseman; Travis Lee made 60 consecutive starts in 1998. Gibson said, “I thought it was the right thing to do. We’ve been talking about it for some time.” Gibson said he had seen signs Goldschmidt was tiring and with Monday’s day off and not playing Tuesday, he will have had two days of rest going into Wednesday night’s game. Goldschmidt, who is hitting .299 with 10 homers and 38 RBI, has gone 8-for-37 (.216) in his past 10 games with one homer, five RBI and 13 strikeouts.

INF Didi Gregorius was recalled from Triple-A Reno and INF Cliff Pennington was place on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2 with a sprained ligament in his left thumb. In 57 games with Reno, including 38 at second base and 19 at shortstop, Gregorius hit .310 with 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 25 RBI and 42 runs scored.

RHP Chase Anderson pitched a career-high six innings in his fourth major league start, winning all of them. He is one of five starters in the big leagues since 1998 to win at least his first four major league starts, joining Jered Weaver (seven wins in 2006), Kazuhisa Ishii (six in 2002), Gerrit Cole (four in 2013) and Scott Lewis (four in 2008).

RHP J.J. Putz (right forearm tightness) will make back-to-back appearances for Triple-A Reno on Thursday and Friday. He will then return to the Diamondbacks’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., to continue his rehabilitation. Putz has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6.

INF Cliff Pennington went on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained ligament in his left thumb. Pennington was injured May 27 in an attempt to tag San Diego’s Everth Cabrera at second base. Manager Kirk Gibson said Pennington will require surgery, and the shortstop will be sidelined six to eight weeks.