Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who had started Arizona’s first 59 games before being rested Tuesday, returned to the lineup. His three-run double with no outs in the eighth off Nick Masset put the Diamondbacks ahead 10-8 in what became a 16-8 romp. In his career with the bases loaded, Goldschmidt is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with 33 RBIs.

INF Didi Gregorius, who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Reno, started Wednesday and hit his first career leadoff homer and the first by an Arizona player this season. The Diamondbacks’ last leadoff homer was by Gerardo Parra on June 21, 2013, against Cincinnati. Gregorius set a season high and matched his career high with three hits. It was his eighth three-hit game, the last coming Aug. 17, 2013, at Pittsburgh.

CF Ender Inciarte, who entered the game hitting .170 (9-for-53) in 25 games, went 2-for-5 with one run scored. It was the first multi-hit game for Inciarte, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on April 30 and made his major league debut May 2.

INF Cliff Pennington had a partially torn left thumb ligament surgically repaired Wednesday. According to the team, Pennington could resume baseball activity in eight to 10 weeks.

C Miguel Montero set a career-high with six RBIs, including a three-run homer in the ninth. “It was awesome. It was great,” Montero said. “It’s funny because today in batting practice, I told Henry (Blanco, a coach), ‘When am I going to get one of those crazy days when you get 6-7 RBI?’ Boom, here it goes today -- six. So I guess I called it.” Since 2009, Montero’s 31 games with three or more RBI are second among major league catchers to Brian McCann (39).

RF Gerardo Parra scored a career-high four runs. He is the third Arizona player to score four or more runs in a game this season. 1B Paul Goldschmidt scored five runs and INF Chris Owings scored four on May 17 in an 18-7 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.