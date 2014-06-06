Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Touki Toussaint, the Diamondbacks’ first-round pick (No. 16 overall), hasn’t been pitching long. He said he started playing baseball at age 12 at the urging of his best friend and quickly found he was good at it. His lack of experience doesn’t affect his confidence. “I just want to play baseball,” said Toussaint, who is completing his senior year at Coral Springs Christian Academy in Florida. “I‘m not afraid of anyone. I trust my fastball.”

LHP Cody Reed, drafted in the second round by the Diamondbacks, will turn 18 on Saturday. He improved his profile at Ardmore (Ala.) High School by increasing his fastball velocity from 88-90 mph in the past to 92-95 as a senior. He is 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, much bigger than the wiry RHP Touki Toussaint, Arizona’s first-round pick. Like Toussaint, Reed was recruited by Vanderbilt

RHP J.J. Putz began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno by throwing a shaky, but scoreless, inning. He walked two and allowed a hit but escaped the jam. Putz landed on the disabled list in early May due to right forearm tightness.

C Miguel Montero homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season and 11th time in his career. He has 19 career home runs against the Rockies, his highest total against any team. Second is San Diego with nine.