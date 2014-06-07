Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Didi Gregorius became the first player in franchise history to hit a leadoff home run in consecutive starts when he homered Friday. He also had a leadoff homer in a 16-8 victory at Colorado on Wednesday, his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno. He had Thursday off but is expected to start at second base Saturday, manager Kirk Gibson said. “I want to keep him involved,” Gibson said. “Don’t want him to get stale.”

RHP J.J. Putz gave up a hit and two walks in his first rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, getting out of a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning. “His command wasn’t very good last night,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’ll wait and see where he’s at. He’s coming along fine.” Putz is expected to make at least one more rehab appearance before returning. He has been on the disabled list with right forearm soreness since May 6. Putz threw 19 pitches, nine strikes, on Thursday.

RHP Brandon McCarthy had his first career RBI Friday, grounding a two-out single between third base and shortstop to drive in LF David Peralta from second base to tie the game at 2. McCarthy gave up only three runs in 6 1/3 innings, but he dropped to 1-8 when the D-backs could not manufacture much offense in a 5-2 loss. “I think (I) got lucky,” McCarthy said. “I think he hung a slider. It’s good, but I think now I have as many RBIs as wins in the second week of June. That’s probably not a great thing.”

LF Cody Ross was credited with an RBI single in the ninth inning of Arizona’s 12-7 victory at Colorado on Thursday after a scoring change. The play with runners on first and second in the ninth inning originally was ruled an error on Rockies 3B Michael Cuddyer, who had moved from first to third in the eighth inning.

LF Mark Trumbo (stress fracture right foot) took batting practice before the game for the first time since going on the disabled list April 24. “It felt good,” said Trumbo, who said he put full weight on his foot during the session. Trumbo is expected to receive another CT scan early next week, and if all goes well, the D-backs hope he can return in the third week of June. Trumbo, who has played in only 21 games this season, is still tied for the team lead with seven home runs.