Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley gave up one earned run and six singles in seven innings Saturday night against the Braves, keeping the ball down. He struck out five, and only six of his 21 outs came on fly balls. “I‘m just trying to execute pitches and locate,” Miley said. He has one victory in his last 11 starts, although his ERA during that span is 4.86.

2B Didi Gregorius was 1-for-4 with a single and two walks in his first career start at second base Saturday against the Braves, replacing 2B Aaron Hill in the lineup. He drew an eight-pitch walk with a runner on first base in the 11th inning to get the stage of RF Gerardo Parra’s walkoff single. “I like him up there,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Gregorius, recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, made his first two starts of 2014 and all 104 of his previous career starts at shortstop. He hit a leadoff homer in his first two starts after his most recent promotion -- Wednesday at Colorado and Friday against Atlanta. He batted leadoff in both of those games and again Saturday.

LF David Peralta extended his hitting to six games with a single in the second inning. Peralta, purchased from Double-A Mobile on Sunday, has hit in every game he has played since joining the Diamondbacks, five times as a starter in left field and once as a defensive replacement. He is batting .417 with three doubles among his 10 hits. His six-game streak is tied with 1B Alex Cabrera for the longest at the start of a Diamondbacks career. Cabrera did it in 2000.

TCU 1B Kevin Cron was the Diamondbacks’ selection in the 14th round of the major league draft. Cron, who attended Phoenix Mountain Pointe High, is the son of Arizona organization hitting coordinator Chris Cron and is the brother of Los Angeles Angels 1B/DH Chris Cron. Kevin Cron set an Arizona high school record with 24 homers as a senior at Mountain Pointe.

RHP J.J. Putz (forearm tightness) retired both batters he faced in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Friday, when he pitched on back-to-back days for the first time since being placed on the disabled list May 6. “I felt good after throwing two days in a row,” Putz said. “Feeling a lot better. It was good to see how you feel getting hot in a quick situation. Tried to get me up and get me ready for a certain hitter, and it worked out well.” Putz is expected to make one more rehab appearance, perhaps in a simulated game, manager Kirk Gibson said, before a decision is made on when to activate him.