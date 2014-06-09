Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter, who is to start against Houston on Monday, is 4-0 with a 3.31 ERA in his last eight starts, including a three-hit shutout of Cincinnati on May 29 in which he faced the minimum 27 batters. Collmenter entered the rotation in mid-April after RHP Randall Delgado got off to a slow start.

RHP Chase Anderson became the third major leaguer since 1998 to win his first five starts in a 6-5 victory over Atlanta on Sunday, when the D-backs scored all of their runs in the seventh inning, when Anderson was removed for a pinch-hitter. “Five-and-oh feels amazing,” said Anderson, who made his first start May 11.“I just try to go out each time and be consistent and give the team a chance to win. It turned out good. It’s for the team. That’s what matters.” The Angels’ Jered Weaver won his first seven in 2006 and the Dodgers’ Kaz Ishii won his first six in 2002.

CF David Peralta was 2-for-4 with a single and his first major league home run while making his first career start in center field Sunday, the anniversary of his first game in the major leagues June 1. Peralta, who played left field in his first six games, extended his hitting streak to seven games. Peralta is the first D-backs player with seven straight hits to begin his major league career. 1B Alex Cabrera hit safely in his first six in 2000.

3B Eric Chavez has been slowed by left knee soreness since spring training, and he is a candidate to be placed on the disabled list as the D-backs ponder a move to return RHP J.J. Putz to the active list, manager Kirk Gibson said. “We’re going to talk about it,” Chavez said. “It’s been manageable. We’ve gotten this far. But I think we want to get to peak performance. That’s the ultimate goal.” Chavez is hitting .243 with three home runs and eight RBIs, but he has started only eight games at third base. He has a team-high three pinch hits. “He’s had a lot of treatment on it, but it hasn’t strengthened up to the point where we can get ahead of it,” Gibson said.

LF Mark Trumbo took batting practice on the field and shagged in the outfield Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a stress fracture in his right foot April 24, but it appears he will need longer than the original estimate of 6-to-8 weeks before he returns. Arizona manager Kirk Gibson was asked if the All-Star break was a good guess. “The timetable has yet to be defined,” Gibson said. “You never really know. In general, the player wants to push. Medically with that type of injury, that is not something you push, because you don’t want to get going the wrong way on that again. They know that from case history.”